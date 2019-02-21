Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Etna, California died February 16, 2019, from complications of a long bout with heart disease. He was co-founder of the Saint Gregory Palamas Greek Orthodox Monastery in Etna, which he served as Abbot for more than a decade, and a senior research scholar at the Center for Traditionalist Orthodox Studies, which is attached to the monastery. He was also a professor at the Saint Photios Orthodox Theological Seminary in Etna, which he also helped co-found.

Private funeral services and burial were at the Saint Gregory Palamas Monastery.

The Metropolitan’s grandmother was a minor aristocrat of Spanish and English extraction, and throughout his life, out of respect and admiration for her, he used her Spanish names, as well as his Greek family name. Most of his Greek family fled to Italy and Spain in the fifteenth century, when Greece and the Byzantine Empire were captured by the Turks. In exile, they distinguished themselves in academic life and in business life. Continuing in his family’s academic tradition, His Eminence received his undergraduate education in history at the University of California, where he began his studies in pre-medical zoology.

He then completed a second B.A. degree in psychology at California State University and the Licentiate in Theology at the Center for Traditionalist Orthodox Studies, shortly before he became its Academic Director. He also earned an M.A. degree in Byzantine history from the University of California. He completed an M.A. and doctorate in psychology at Princeton University, where he taught for three years as a Preceptor (assistant instructor) in the psychology department. He went on from Princeton to accept a professorship at the University of California, Riverside.

After becoming a monk, Metropolitan Chrysostomos taught as a professor for a short time at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, and at the Ashland Theological Seminary. Later, he accepted a one-term appointment as visiting professor of Patristics and the psychology of religion at the Theological Institute of Uppsala University in Sweden.

Among his academic honors were a Chairman’s Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and, in 1982, an appointment as Visiting Scholar at the Harvard Divinity School. During the academic year 2000–2001, he was a Fulbright Scholar in Romania. He lectured as a visiting professor under the auspices of his Fulbright appointment, in historical theology at the University of Bucharest, in Byzantine history and business ethics at the Alexandru A. Cuza University in Iasi, and in the theology of Orthodox ecclesiastical art and architecture at the Ion Mincu University in Bucharest.

From 2002–2003, he was executive director of the U.S. Fulbright Commission in Romania. In the winter of 2006, after two successive appointments as a visiting scholar at the Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington, Seattle, and the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, he held a prestigious appointment as the David B. Larson Fellow in Health and Spirituality at the John W. Kluge Center of the U.S. Library of Congress. He was at various times during his career a member of the American Association of University Professors and the American Psychological Association.

His Eminence was the author of some three dozen books and Patristic translations, and more than sixty of his scholarly articles appeared in various theological, historical, and psychology journals. He also wrote scores of book reviews for a number of scholarly journals and periodicals.

A widower of many years, Metropolitan Chrysostomos is survived by cousins in Greece, Spain, Italy, and Germany and by five nephews in Canada.