It was windy and snowy on Feb. 12 as the string trio of Mike Whitson, Laura Gaynon, and Patrick Dalton-Holmes traveled to Gazelle Elementary, Grenada Elementary, Golden Eagle Charter School, and Sisson School in Mount Shasta.

The Pacific Crest Chamber Players presented Beethoven, discussed music concepts, and demonstrated violin, viola and cello during educational outreach programs for Siskiyou County students Tuesday of last week.

Violin students from Mount Shasta Elementary and the more advanced Boys and Girls Club violin students both viewed the program in Sisson’s music room.

As part of the programs sponsored by Music by the Mountain, the trio played two contrasting movements of Beethoven’s String Trio No. 4 in C minor at each of the schools.

Discussions, according to a press release, “revolved around the musical compositions and included subjects such as: detecting moods, listening for motifs, scales, and major and minor characteristics in music. There was also an introductory demonstration of the violin, viola and cello, discussion about the importance of practice, the rewards of playing together, and the reasons for learning violin. Students and professionals alike shared why they chose to study violin. Each hour presentation ended with plenty of encouragement from the string trio directed toward the younger players and future players. The 3rd semester violin students at the Sisson School presentation also played a few of their newly learned pieces.”

On Feb. 15, the trio performed at the Wheelhouse restaurant in Dunsmuir, after moving the concert from Pops Performing Arts and Cultural Center, which had to cancel because of weather-related issues.

Pacific Crest Chamber Players are the faculty of the Pacific Crest Music Festival, a group that selects musicians from Southern California from groups such as the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, the Harmony Project (which has music programs for financially disadvantaged students), and from all over the world. Students have come from as far away as Japan, Uruguay and Puerto Rico, according to the release.

The Pacific Crest Music Festival was founded by Mike Whitson, who has family ties to the Dunsmuir area. His program is “designed to push each student artist beyond what they thought was the limit of their capabilities.”

Music by the Mountain, a local non-profit organization, is “committed to bringing extraordinary classical musicians to the Mount Shasta community and providing educational outreach for children and students of all ages.”

For more information, visit the website: musicbythemountain.org or see the Music by the Mountain Facebook page.