JoAnne Smetka Benson left us on January 4, 2019. Born January 1, 1944 in Britton, Michigan, she lived there until moving to San Jose, California in the early 1960s, where she lived and worked until retiring to Klamath River, California in 2005.

In the Bay Area, JoAnne worked alongside her husband George supporting his machine shop and welding business, and spent the better portion of her career working for tech companies in Silicon Valley. In her free time, she learned to paint with oils and became a prolific artist. She participated regularly in local art shows and her work was displayed in select galleries and small museums.

After moving to the Klamath River, she enjoyed serving on the board of the Klamath River Community Hall in various capacities and supported numerous community projects and initiatives. One example is the mural she painted on the back side of the sign in front of the hall on Highway 96. JoAnne was also a member of the local Red Hat Society, and the Lunch Bags.

One of her bigger undertakings after retirement was sailing the open seas with her husband, George. Together they enjoyed summers together cruising their boat, Teal, making their way multiple times up through British Columbia and venturing as far north as Sitka, Alaska. Fun fact: she was a technician class HAM radio operator, and a card-carrying member of the ARRL, (American Radio Relay League), an organization linked to the National Association for Amateur Radio.

JoAnne is survived by her two children, Jennifer and Branch Benson; and her siblings, Elizabeth (Smetka) Sinn, Thomas Smetka and Richard Smetka. JoAnne is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Smetka; and her husband George Benson.

No services are planned. Donations may be made to Madrone Hospice, Yreka, CA, 96097.