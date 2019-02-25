RCIU investigating more thefts in the area

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit are seeking the public's help in solving a pair of thefts.

•Between Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 2 a.m. unknown suspects stole four vehicle batteries from wind machines located in an orchard located in the 18000 block of Hwy 166, causing over $1,000 in property damage. Contact Detective Richard Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2019-0020296.

•Between Feb. 16 at noon and and Feb.l 17 at noon, someone stole 25 gallons of diesel fuel from a forklift located on an oilfield job site on Hill Road. If anyone has any information, Contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006 or StacyC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00026910.