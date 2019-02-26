Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

“The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”

— Winston Churchill

It was either Stephen Hawking or Groucho Marx that said, “Time is just nature’s way of preventing everything from happening all at once.” Indeed, comedians and scientists have always had a traditional reverence for proper timing. But apparently this cannot be said of our local civic leaders.

In my opinion, the timing for Ridgecrest’s Parks and Recreation property tax assessment could not have been worse. Now, don’t get me wrong. I support the need for an assessment dedicated to our city’s parks. But when City Manager Ron Strand presented the issue he concluded by asking, “If not now, When?” And I thought, “Almost any other time but now!”

See, for one thing, this is a goofy year (tax-wise). President Trump lowered out income taxes but at the same time engendered a “simplification” to the national tax code which placed us Californians (in particular) at an alarming disadvantage. In the good old days (like just last year) we typically deducted what we paid in our state taxes from what we owe in our federal taxes (more or less). It was sort of automatic and indeed we might have even reasonably grown to depend upon this wonderful deduction to keep our federal taxes at a manageable level. But no more . . .

Sadly, now we can no longer automatically deduct our California state taxes from our federal taxes. So many of us are going to be disappointed in how much we get back in taxes this year. Now, I know all this depends upon our specific circumstances and our tax preparer’s creativity. Suffice it to say that floating the P&R assessment during this Year-Of-The-Great-Trump-Tax-Cut, because we might be feeling flush and benevolent, might not have been all that good a strategy. Just sayin’.

Also, this proposed P&R assessment arrives on the heels of the reverberating echo of our state tax dollars being flushed down the toilet compliments of former Governor Moonbeam’s High Speed Rail fiasco. This ultimately hopeless, and from the very start useless, Brown self-Valentine left a bad taste in the mouths of all who might have been inclined to trust any politician with any of our money ever. Gavin Newsom has mercifully pulled the plug on this gasping embarrassment and may be trying to quietly tiptoe away from it, but if any Californian ever again supports a tax for anything (ever!) I’ll be surprised. I can now imagine, at some time in the distant future, the haunting ruins of lonely windswept decaying elevated concrete rail supports standing like Shelly’s Ozymandias’ feet at several epic mournful sites between the sleepy villages of Madera and Merced. “Look upon my wonders, ye mighty, and despair!”

And on top of all that, whoever it was in our Ridgecrest City Hall that designed this Parks Assessment must be “bond wise” but tone deaf. I doubt that it can be acceptable to the voting populace without a Sunset clause. Indeed, it was given the opposite. It has an “Acceleration clause” in the form of an automatic cost-of-living escalator in the (altogether predictable) circumstance that prices may go up in the future. That is just plain silly! If indeed I were to set out to overtly sabotage a city tax measure I too would omit a Sunset clause and include a cost-of-living accelerator. Now, I sense that a Sunset clause may have the effect of limiting some “immediate money” bond options and complicating Ron Strand’s life but I also sense that’s why he gets the big bucks.

I thought City Manager Ron Strand did a worthy and honorable job in presenting this damaged and ill-timed proposition to the public, and I was favorably impressed with the list of civic improvements the P&R assessment is targeted to address. But I suspect that the City Council will be surprised when they start counting our mail-in ballots which must ultimately affirm this issue. Indeed, during the last City Council meeting my impression was that the only people in the room who really supported it were perhaps Jason Patton (P&R Director) and the council members (who unanimously voted for it). How hard would it have been to modify it? Just add a 3-year Sunset clause and delete the cost-of-living escalator.

But as it stands, I for one cannot yet support it and I will vote accordingly.

