Enough of this winter hibernating. The snow is melting away, and the crocus and daffodils are ready to bloom. The groundhog chased winter away and we are all set for spring. And alas, I haven’t gotten my pruning done. But what could be more a sign of spring than baseball?

Happy Camp Youth Baseball

If you are reading this on Tuesday after mail, and you have youngsters who love to celebrate spring with youth baseball, drop everything! Run down to the Happy Camp Community Center at 38 Park Way, and get there by 5:30 p.m. (or reasonably close, Happy Camp time). It is time for the Happy Camp Youth Baseball.

This important meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb 26. They need to discuss coaches, schedules and all sort of arrangements, so volunteers are important. Just the thought of youth ball games, T-ball and up, makes me happy spring is coming.

Bigfoot Jamboree planning meeting

There’s a lot happening in planning for the coming activities. Help is needed to get everything in gear! A week from tomorrow, Wednesday March 6 at 5:30 p.m., you’ll want to go to the Happy Camp Community Center at 38 Park Way for the first Community Planning Meeting for the 53rd Annual Bigfoot Jamboree.

When will the Bigfoot Jamboree be? Well, you will have to come and see if it has been moved to Memorial Day, stays at Labor Day or some other plan is afoot. There will be sharing of last year’s outcomes and survey results as well as taking suggestions and ideas for this year. If you are interested in working to make the Bigfoot Jamboree continue to be the best little hometown festival ever, please come. Please volunteer and please make your views known. Anyone interested in putting on an event when it is held, vendors, and all the community minded persons who will volunteer are welcome to come and help.

Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch

The Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch voted a few months ago to have the meetings on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Partner’s Deli – and that’s what will happen on March 11.

High School Input

Community input for the Siskiyou Union High School District will be garnered on March 13. The Board meets at each of the district’s high school locations and that’s when they’ll be at Happy Camp High School. The board is requesting community input and so it would be most helpful if there were a number of community members to give input at that meeting.

River Readers book club

As I write this week’s column with sadness, I’m thinking how Kirk mentioned he hadn’t had a coffee for nine whole days. With the closing of Marble Mountain Gift Company last week, the River Readers met at the home of the founding instigator of the book club, instead. What a great time we had visiting and discussing “Land of Permanent Goodbyes.” In preparing to complete the reading for next meeting, it was a very tearful experience. Syrian children have great hardships to overcome.

We especially enjoyed a great lunch as well. The River Readers will be starting a new book in just a couple of weeks. I hope to tell you what it will be; there are some very interesting possibilities. Dan Effman has offered us a public place where we can continue meeting Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and we greatly appreciate his offer. The River Readers will begin meeting at the Partner’s Deli & Arcade next Tuesday.

District Ranger and family join the community

Have you met out new Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District Ranger yet? I really am happy to have Jeremy Sullens and his lovely wife, Julia, join our community.

It is great to see Jeremy and Julia becoming active members of our community at gatherings in Happy Camp. While young son Wyatt is a bit shy, his daughter enjoys friends at the Happy Camp Head Start. Jeremy came before Christmas and he has been busy being sued and other typical Forest Ranger work for this area of the Klamath National Forest. Julia studied at Oregon State University and was the former Southern Regional Operations Chief at Idaho Department of Lands.

Jeremy was raised in Prairie City, Ore., which is a rural area of eastern Oregon. It was there that he graduated high school and began working seasonally for the Oregon Department of Forestry. His bachelor’s degree is in Forest Management. After he graduated, he was Assistant Unit Forester for the Pendleton Unit and then stewardship forester, both in eastern Oregon. After this, he moved to the USDA Forest Service in Boise at the National Inter-agency Fire Center as Fire Analyst for Predictive Services working to identify critical fire danger situations. He also assisted federal, state and local fire managers, in distributing limited resources around the country where they could be most effective, before coming to Happy Camp as our District Ranger.

Jeremy sums it up, “We enjoy being in the outdoors and are excited to be back in the small town environment that Happy Camp provides.”

Welcome to the Sullens family to the lovely wild Klamath River community!