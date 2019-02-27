Charles Edward Bedell, age 84 of Etna, went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019, for a brand new life free of pain. Charles was born in Geneva, New York on July 3, 1934, to Frank and Margurite Bedell.

Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier days. In recent years, he enjoyed visiting with his family and watching TV shows; his favorite was “The Gaither Hour.” He also liked watching a lot of cooking shows. Charles’ favorite song was “Amazing Grace” and “Go Rest High on the Mountain” by Vince Gill.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ada Bedell; four daughters: Virginia Bedell of Etna, Barbara Collins of Etna, Margurite Bedell of Medford, Oregon and Charlene Webster of Stanley, New York; four sons: Charles Bedell of Spokane Washington; Michael Bedell of Torrance, California; Steven Bedell of Duluth Minnesota and John Bedell of Bend, Oregon. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and one great grandchild, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother and parents, three big brothers: Bob, Dick and Earl Bedell, and two daughters: Joanie and Diana Bedell.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Fort Jones Community Church.