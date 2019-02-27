Congressman and liaison officers will give a presentation about the congressional nomination process

Congressman Kevin McCarthy will hold a forum in Bakersfield on March 13 for students from the 23rd Congressional District who are interested in attending a U.S. Service Academy.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the Kern County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Avenue.

Congressman McCarthy and Service Academy Liaison Officers will give a presentation about the congressional nomination process.

Academy Liaison Officers from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will provide information on life at an academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers appointments solely on the basis of a nationwide merit-based competition, and a congressional nomination is not required.

McCarthy released the following statement:

“Our nation’s Service Academies are some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. The academies offer much more than a strong education; they provide a solid foundation for young men and women to become remarkable leaders. Each year, high school seniors from our congressional district complete the thorough application process and are nominated to one of the Service Academies – a truly proud moment. This forum will provide students and parents the opportunity to learn more about the application process and career opportunities within the various branches of the military. I encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about service academy life to attend our forum.”