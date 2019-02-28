Donald Warren Nall, 71, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 at Palmdale Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Nall was born on Sept. 14, 1947, in Florill, Alabama, and has been a Ridgecrest resident since 1969.

He was a retired yeoman with the United States Navy, retiring in 1985. He was a member of VFW 301, China Lake; worked with Nera in Arlington, Texas; worked with POWs in Alameda, California; and was on the USS Pledge, USS Paul Revere, USS Shanghai and USS Independence.

He is survived by his wife Mary O. Nall from Ridgecrest and his mother and sister in Florida.

There will be a military funeral on Monday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Holland and Lyons Mortuary.