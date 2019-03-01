With the Fellowship of Christian Athletes continuing to take shape in the Indian Wells Valley, a new representative — and Ridgecrest native — has taken the reins with her sights set on the future.

Brooke Cope, a 2011 graduate from Burroughs High School, mentioned education as her primary focus with FCA.

“Less than 10 percent of Ridgecrest’s population is actually aware of what FCA is,” Cope said. “They just think we’re a club on campus, they’re not aware of our full intentions of reaching the whole city of Ridgecrest through their influence, the coaches’ and athletes’ influence. So, my personal goal right now is educating people. I want to raise that percentage from 10 percent to 50 percent.”

Alongside that goal, Cope wants to reach “15,000 different people” about FCA by the end of the year.

“You can’t ask people to invest if they don’t know what they’re investing in,” she said.

After graduating from Burroughs and performing missionary work, she began working for The Dream Center, a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles. There, she did a two-year leadership school. Afterward, she did the World Race, an 11-month mission that featured Cope traveling to 11 countries over that span doing “everything.”

“From teaching English to working in the red light district in Thailand, to one month in Ukraine building a huge zipline tower for an orphanage,” Cope said. “We were partnering with hosts that already exist, whether it be a church, school, nonprofit or someone local.”

Each visit was done in a cyclical rotation: three weeks of service, one week of debriefing as a team, then on to the next country.

Cope’s biggest takeaway from the World Race wasn’t just an answer to a trivia question on different countries. Her lessons were more introspective.

“It really took me having to open up with things that I had dealt with,” Cope said. She figured, at that time, that her stint in leadership school in Los Angeles was going to teach those lessons. Instead, the learning came by opening up about her personal issues.

“Also, getting outside the American culture [and] seeing how other people lived was super humbling,” Cope said. “I would do it again if I could, and I encourage everyone to get out of this country just so they can see that it’s not me, myself and I in other countries; it’s all about others.”

When she returned from those travels, she first pursued jail ministry in California’s Central Coast; as it turned out, God had a different calling for her.

“I was coming to visit here, and [FCA Inland Empire regional director] Karsten Sween was speaking at our church,” Cope remembered. After talking with Sween, and learning the fundraising needed for the position, she turned down the opportunity.

“Nope, I just did three years of fundraising,” Cope recalled thinking. “I’m going back to the beach and I’m gonna live in Pismo.”

When Cope returned to Ridgecrest last Easter, Sween was once again speaking at her church. Her pastor mentioned FCA’s need for a local representative, and she spent the summer praying about the opportunity. She applied for the job at the beginning of Fall 2018; she received the job that December.

Moving forward, Cope plans to continue FCA’s traditions, such as its huddles at high schools, and sports camps. She also expressed a desire to work with troubled students.

“My heart goes out to the athletes that have substance abuse issues, just because we skip them,” Cope said. “I’ve had coaches who have saved my life, and I want to be able to help those coaches be to the athletes what I had growing up.”