The work done by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division has never been more relevant and the military value of NAWCWD has never been higher, according to local officials.

“We broke financial and hiring records in FY18: hiring more, contracting more and taking more new orders than ever before,” said NAWCD Executive Director Joan Johnson in a video message at Thursday’s Indian Wells Valley Economic Outlook Conference. “The demand for the work we do at NAWCWD is not slowing down. In fact, it is increasing and we are well-positioned to support our warfighters for decades to come.”

Johnson was unable to attend the conference this year due to a conflict with a Navy conference on the East Coast.

“We know that none of our success here would be possible without the great relationships with our local community and industry partners,” she said. “We look forward to continuing those relationships and building new ones, all with the share mission of delivering critical capabilities to the fleet.”

Harlan Kooima, director of 4.9 Software & Mission Systems Integration Department, filled in for Johnson as speaker for the local event.

“Last year was an extremely strong year and it is reflective that our nation, our military - specifically our Navy - sees the value of the work being done here and they want more,” said Kooima. “They can’t get enough.”

Work on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is one growth area expected at NAWCWD.

“It is going to be spread across both our campuses - China Lake and Point Mugu - and the growth potential in that we’re still evaluating,” said Kooima. “But it’s going to be in the couple hundred up to 500 additional jobs that we don’t have today.”

The Weapons Division budget in fiscal year 2017 as $1.7 billion, 2018 was $1.8 billion and 2019 is expected to be $1.7 billion.

“For the dollars, what we typically see as our trend is that we overshoot our projections,” Kooima said. “We tend to be more conservative on these numbers.”

Cooperative Research and Development Agreements added some $14.7 million in value at NAWCWD, while Commercial Services Agreements added an additional $5.9 in value in fiscal year 2018. The overall Weapons Division workforce has increased from 7,497 in 2016 to 8,623 in 2018 while at China Lake the total has risen from 5,345 in 2016 to 6,078 in 2018 - including military, civilians and contractors.

“In FY19, we are still growing, we’re still hiring,” said Kooima. “We’re going to need all of the qualified, quality talent that we can get our hands on. The hiring machine is in full force.”

The majority of the workforce at WD now have less than 10 years or less of experience in their field.

“There’s another number that we watch really close, that you can help us with, that’s a retention number,” said Kooima. “Our numbers today are that only 50 percent of them will still be here after 10 years. That’s an area we haven’t been able to move the needle on. What are we going to do to keep them here.”