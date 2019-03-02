Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Scott O’Neil shared the EDC's latest plans with the large crowd at the economic outlook conference.

As he did at the IWV EDC's Feb. 5 meeting, O'Neil had the audience participate in an interactive exercise to test knowledge of the area and gauge interest and priorities.

O'Neil also discussed five recent projects supported and aided by the EDC. These include two housing projects: the Son Land Apartments project and the Flex Houses project by Shelter Dynamics featuring state-of-the-art modular homes. O'Neil said the EDC is working with developers to help them understand the area and get their projects off the ground.

Another intriguing project is the Silent Arrow project, in collaboration with the Yates Electrospace Corporation out of Inyokern. Also discussed was Coso Operating Company. O'Neil also touched on wireless internet service.

He said the EDC has also been involved in the groundwater issues locally.

“Water is a major issue for economic development,” he said.

He also gave an update on the Aquatic Center project, which he assured everyone is not dead.

“We haven't given up on the aquatic center by any means at all,” he said.