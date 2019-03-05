Kimberly Louise Savell passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at home. Kimberly was born in Bethesda Naval Hospital MD., July 4, 1964, to Clyde and Sharon Swasey.

Kim enjoyed painting, reading, decorating her home and collecting artifacts that she considered life’s treasures. She was very opinionated and at times her opinion may have differed from someone else’s but she respected their right to have it.

Kimberly is survived by her husband Peter Savell, father Clyde Swasey (Kathy), brothers Kenny, Kevin, Kirk, children Candice, Devin, Derrick, James and Dakota. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Graveside service to be held at 10 a.m. March 7, 2019, at Desert Memorial Park.