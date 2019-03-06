Arthur Leland Stockton died on February 4, 2019 at his home in Cove, Oregon. He was born on September 6, 1927 in Mt. Shasta California to Leo and Johanna (Rupp) Stockton. Arthur developed good work habits by working for his Grandpa Rupp, who had a large vegetable garden. At age eight and making 25 cents a day in 1935, “you were rich!” During his teenage years, Arthur delivered papers and also worked for Peoples Market delivering groceries.

After graduation from Mt. Shasta High School, he was employed by the Southern Pacific Railroad in Dunsmuir, California. He was soon drafted into the United States Army and served from February 1946 until May 31 1947. Arthur served near the end of World War II in the 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Division, in Korea.

After his discharge, Arthur used the GI Bill to attend Chico State College for one year and Montana University in Missoula, Montana, for three years. After graduating with a B.S. in Forestry in 1951, he worked in the Shasta and Willamette National Forests. He had fond memories of working on the last steam-powered skidder in the Northwest at the St. Helens tree farm. Arthur finished his forestry career, working nearly 35 years for the Oregon Department of Revenue, helping the timber industry with Harvest and Severance Taxes in North Eastern Oregon.

On August 25, 1962, Arthur married Carole Robinson in Salem, Oregon. They have two sons, Scott Stockton and wife Tara living in Salem, Oregon, and Jordan Stockton and wife Patricia in Vienna, Virginia. Arthur was very proud of his sons, whom he taught to work hard and be good citizens After retiring in 1990, Arthur worked full-time in managing his small cattle ranch.

It wasn't all work and no play for Arthur, as he went to Europe seven times, which included visiting many cousins in Southwest Germany. Arthur developed a love for sailing, encouraged by Dr. Bryce Young, and sailed many times to the Channel Islands and off the coast of the Baja peninsula and Mexico. Arthur enjoyed cooking and being a deckhand on board the 42 foot craft.

Arthur joined the La Grande Seventh Day Adventist Church, serving in many offices. Arthur's life, which by the consistence life of a Christian, change his character with renewed vigor to keep the Christian faith and relationship with Jesus Christ.

Arthur is survived by Carole, sons Scott and Jordan, grand-daughters Brittany and Greta, grandsons Lukas and Griffin, brothers Robert and Wilbert Stockton, and many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren were his joy.

Arthur wanted to thank all the friends and relatives that helped him through this thing known as life, and wanted to say, “see you all later!3_

Military services were held February 18, 2019 in Le Grande, Oregon followed by burial in Cove, Oregon. There will be a memorial service May 18, 2019 at the Le Grande Seventh Day Adventist Church.