Jessica and Kyle Lunsford of Weed welcome their daughter, Kendrix Vanessa, born at 10:54 p.m. on February 24, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Shasta. Birthweight was 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Gretchen and Dan Waiswilos of Hammond Ranch; and Jeff Cornell of Carmel Valley.

Paternal grandparents are Paul Lunsford of Dunsmuir; and Francelle Jordan of Copalis Beach, Washington.