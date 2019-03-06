“Hit the silk!” Parachutes have been a critical part of an aircrew’s lifesaving kit since World War I and continue to save lives to this day. But not every parachute is designed to save lives, instead, some are designed to save equipment, help distribute lethal payloads, and even help explore other planets.

Learn about parachute development for both Earth and Mars based systems when Elsa Hennings presents "Navy/NASA Synergy in Parachute Development" on Thursday, March 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Maturango Museum’s Coso Room.

This special presentation will delve into the career of a Senior Systems Engineer for parachute engineering. Now a Parachute Engineering Consultant, Hennings has worked with the Navy for 36 years and has designed components for Mars Pathfinder and Mars Exploration Rover missions as well as supported programs of national significance such as NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Mars 2020 spacecraft. Attendees will experience stories and video highlights of programs utilizing parachutes for micro-munitions, jet-powered targets, and bailout systems for Navy aircrew as well as Space Shuttle astronauts.