This measure affects residents of the City of Mount Shasta and the unincorporated areas north to Deetz Road and south to Mott Road.

If this measure is on your ballot, $75 or $40 will be added to our property tax bill each year for the next 25 years, of approved by 2/3 of the voters.

We, our children and grandchildren will be subject to this tax until 2045.

Vote No on Measure V.

Dorris Moss

Mount Shasta