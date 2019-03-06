In the North State, despite heavy precipitation this year, we are all vulnerable to next season’s infernos. No part of the Country knows better than we do that fires in recent years burn hotter, travel faster and leave more devastation than in living memory.

National State Agencies and local organizations are diligently at work coming up with master plans and strategies. These efforts are critically important, and so is everything we citizens can do.

Fires need fuel, pathways and flammable stepping stones (fire ladders) to build and continue their destruction. That’s where we can do our part – clearing flammable debris; cutting back on eliminating shrubs, bushes, small trees and limbing up taller trees; cleaning gutters, and regularly watering those remaining plants. These are just a few things we can each do to help prevent our own homes from burning, or stoking the flames on their way to our neighbors houses.

It is tempting to think about moving away form the threat, or deny its probability because this has been a wet year! Instead, lets all start planning on doing our part to remove the most readily burnable targets in our surroundings and help our neighbors do the same.

Together, with more broadscale efforts in our forests, we can make a difference in our future.

Carolyn Miller

Mount Shasta