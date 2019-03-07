Proceeds from “Mullet March” will go toward transportation and accommodation of volunteers from the Mt. Shasta area to the project in Chico, with any excess money donated directly to CHAT, he said.

Mount Shasta’s Asaf Vaknin is the proud owner of a rockin’ mullet, and it’s not just an aesthetic choice. The dated haircut, donated by Mount Shasta’s Karina Beck of Studio B, is part of the “Mullet March” fundraiser he created to benefit the nonprofit Chico Area Housing Team and those affected by the Camp Fire.

For every $10 Vaknin raises, he will keep the mullet for a day. His original goal, he said, was to keep the haircut through the month of March and raise $310.

On Feb. 26, Vaknin said he created a Facebook page for his fundraiser idea and within 24 hours he had already surpassed his goal.

As of March 5, Vaknin has raised $717.

“CHAT is set to begin construction on 31 tiny homes to help resettle some of the Camp Fire victims as a part of their Simplicity Village project,” Vaknin said.

Proceeds from “Mullet March” will go toward transportation and accommodation of volunteers from the Mt. Shasta area to the project in Chico, with any excess money donated directly to CHAT, he said.

Vaknin, an Iowa native, recently moved to Mount Shasta after traveling the world working on sustainable farms for the past 10 years. He currently works at the Boys and Girls Club of the Siskiyous and the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, where many can enjoy his mullet.

“It's been pretty unexpected and fun to see the whole thing unfold and it’s hard to say exactly how far it can go by the end of the month,” Vaknin said.

For information about CHAT an their project, go to www.chicohousingactionteam.org/tiny-house-village.

To make a donation to Vaknin’s “Mullet March” fundraiser, go to www.latest.facebook.com/donate/308568796524778/