Pharmacist Luke Walsh, formerly of Luke’s Yreka Drug, was honored at the January meeting of Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction for his many contributions towards promoting opioid safety efforts in the county.

“The fight against opioid addiction and abuse along with maintaining patient safety takes many forms and requires everyone’s participation as we work together,” said Maggie Shepard, facilitator for SARA. “Luke is one of those rare individuals who is always willing to go the extra mile to make positive things happen, be it installing a drug take back bin at the pharmacy or helping to educate the public.”

In addition to coalition-related activities, Luke’s Yreka Pharmacy was a generous supporter of Siskiyou County school athletics, Toys for Tots, the Fairchild Foundation, and the Lions Club, to name a few.

“The loss of his pharmacy and crew of nine dedicated employees has left a big void in our community,” said Shepard. “We wish him nothing but the best going forward.”