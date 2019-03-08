For the past few years, Hirt has aided the museum in identifying geological materials in its collection, as well as sharing his expertise to identify rocks and fossils during the annual Scott Valley Gem and Mineral Show, according to a museum press release.

An overview of the geology of Siskiyou County highlighting recent work done in the Mount Shasta and Klamath Mountain regions will be the topic of discussion when retired College of the Siskiyous geology professor Bill Hirt speaks at the Siskiyou County Museum’s lunchtime program this Friday, March 8.

The program will begin promptly at 12:10 p.m. at the Siskiyou County Museum, 910 South Main Street in Yreka.

Reservations are encouraged as these programs are proving popular and seats fill fast. Call the museum at (530) 842-3836 to RSVP.

These events are free and open to the public; however donations to support museum programs such as these are always welcome.

Following the program at 1:15 p.m. the Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum will hold their General Meeting and this month’s Mystery Artifact will be unveiled.