City attorney says probably not

Presuming it passes, does the parks and recreation assessment district constitute a conflict of interest for Parks and Recreation Department Director Jason Patin?

Probably not, said City Attorney Keith Lemieux. Lemieux offered a quick opinion that the district creates no conflict of interest for Patin, but added that to fully tackle the topic he would have to prepare a memorandum for the city.

The issue was brought up during public comment at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday.

Ridgecrest resident Mike Neel said that the topic was brought to his attention by an unnamed party, apparently alleging that Patin has a conflict of interest as owner of Coldwell Banker Best Realty.

“It took me three-to-five minutes of considering this to decide that there is a problem here and it just needs to be thought about,” Neel explained.

Specifically, Neel alleged that the parks and rec district, if passed by the balloting process, would increase local property values because of the addition to parks to various neighborhoods. The theory is that because Patin owns Coldwell Banker he would then benefit from increases in local property values.

“I’m not the one who initiated it, but I was asked about it and thought about it and decided, ‘Yeah, that’s a valid line of reasoning,’ ” Neel said.

Neel also noted that Patin appears in a video on the city’s Youtube channel doing what Neel described as “propagating the tax assessment.” The one-minute, 35-second clip is called “The Assessment Park Introduction Video by Jason Patin, Director of Parks and Recreation” and does, in fact, feature Patin discussing the proposed park assessment district.

City Manager Ron Strand agreed that the parks and rec district is intended to convey a benefit to the properties, but argued it is a more general benefit that the entire community would also take advantage of.

“Conflict of interest analysis is a legal analysis and it requires more than a couple of minutes of thought,” Lemieux said in apparent reference to Neel’s comment that he thought about it for three-to-five minutes.

Lemieux said that the applicable government code is the political reform act, which applies to decision makers that are deciding on a particular action.

By contrast, Lemieux said, “This is an initiative that is being decided by the voters.”

He questioned whether or not Patin is really acting as a decision-maker in the parks assessment process.

“I’m not sure that we’ve got a decision-maker involved. I don’t know that there’s a decision in front of the city council,” Lemieux said.

In addition, Lemieux said, the issue also likely falls under a general blanket exception for conflict of interest in the political reform act called the “public generally exception.” He added that this is what Strand was apparently referring to.

“If a decision affects the financial interest of the official in the same manner that it affects the public generally and to the same extent, it’s not considered a conflict of interest,” Lemieux said.

“Obviously that comes up with all kinds of decisions,” he added. “You guys are making decisions. You are citizens of the city. You are affected by those decisions. Some of those decisions could affect your financial interest generally speaking, but because they affect the public generally the same way they are not considered a conflict of interest.”

Mayor Peggy Breeden asked whether conflict of interest applies to staff.

Lemieux replied that the issue of what influences a decision can be broadly construed.

He noted, however, that “this is an initiative at this point. Mr. Patin was not involved in the decision to put that before the public and he’s obviously just a member of the public voting on it at this point like everybody else.”

The Ridgecrest City Council at its Feb. 20 meeting voted to unanimously approve the parks and recreation assessment district. It is now undergoing a balloting process for a final decision.