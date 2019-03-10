Jefferson Soul products are “Made in Mt. Shasta.” We are a vertically integrated cannabis manufacturer and distributor that is devoted to making and delivering cannabis products safely and responsibly for medical and adult use. Jefferson Soul is comprised of a group of local entrepreneurs who have thoughtfully pulled together people and resources in order to establish a business that we and the community can be proud of.

Jefferson Soul products are “Made in Mt. Shasta.” We are a vertically integrated cannabis manufacturer and distributor that is devoted to making and delivering cannabis products safely and responsibly for medical and adult use. Jefferson Soul is comprised of a group of local entrepreneurs who have thoughtfully pulled together people and resources in order to establish a business that we and the community can be proud of. Jefferson Soul is comprised of Mt. Shasta and Siskiyou County residents, as well as residents of Southern Oregon, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City. We are striving to establish long term middle-class employment. Jefferson Soul brings a very experienced, professional, and responsible business acumen to the local cannabis industry.

Jefferson Soul currently employs 10 people and plans on adding 10 additional positions by 2020. Jefferson Soul generates additional tax revenue for the city that’s above and beyond standard tax revenue. We are dedicated to our local economy and have joined the Mt. Shasta Chamber of Commerce as a Community Partner. Jefferson Soul will continue to contribute to the community and its citizens while pursuing our mission to establish a successful business that safely and responsibly increases economic circulation and job creation within the city.

Jefferson Soul understands that there are questions and concerns surrounding the legal cannabis Industry. It is important to know that California has implemented a very rigorous set of regulations to address these concerns. The odds are that if you have a concern the state has addressed it. There are three agencies in California that regulate cannabis in addition to the city. All laws related to California cannabis businesses can be found at the following web addresses: www.bcc.ca.gov/ http://calcannabis.cdfa.ca.gov/ https://www.cdph.ca.gov/

Reach Jefferson Soul with inquiries, questions or concerns at - support@jefferson-soul.com.

JSCA, Inc. dba Jefferson Soul, License # A12-18-0000049-TEMP.