A bill proposed last month in the state senate would allow motorists who accidentally strike and kill an animal to grill it up and eat it for dinner.

Senate Bill 395 would apply only to deer, elk, antelope and wild pigs. It would amend state law and the Fish and Game code to allow drivers to apply retroactively for a free wildlife salvage permit online within 24 hours of the collision. It would also allow people to salvage dead animals if they come across one on the roadway.

If an animal is not killed outright in a collision, the bill would allow for salvagers to dispatch it “in a safe, legal and humane manner.”

Currently, hitting an animal is not illegal, but salvaging them is.

It is estimated that more than 20,000 deer are hit by vehicles each year in California’s roadways and “this translates into hundreds of thousands of pounds of healthy meat that could be utilized to feed those in need,” according to the text of the law, which was sponsored by Sen. Bob J. Archuleta, D-Montebello.

Similar programs are already in effect in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

If passed, the SB 395 would go into effect in 2021.