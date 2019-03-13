Ed passed away suddenly at his home in Ridgecrest on Feb. 20, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Long Beach, CA to Edward Earl Van Valkenburgh and Margaret McGuire Van Valkenburgh. He graduated from Banning High School in Wilmington, CA.

After graduating from high school, he joined the California National Guard, then enlisted in the Army where he became a paratrooper. In 1965, he became a member of The Orange County Sheriff’s Dept., retiring in 1989 with the rank of Sergeant. During his service with the Sheriff’s Dept., he graduated from Orange Coast College and Pepperdine University.

After retirement he and Fran moved to Virginia where he served for 10 years as a Magistrate for the Commonwealth of Virginia. In 2005 they returned to California and settled in Ridgecrest. He is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Fran; one brother, Gerald Van Valkenburgh of Inyokern; sister-in-law, Garmette, (widow), of Lincoln, CA; six children, Karla Quinlan (David) of Santa Ana, Gregg Fairchild (Rena) of Foothill Ranch, Edward Van Valkenburgh of Westminster, Glenn Fairchild (Tammy) of Nipomo, Steven Van Valkenburgh (Laurie) of Maryland and Joseph Fairchild (Janene) of Anaheim Hills; 12 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Van Valkenburgh, and two children, Daniel Mayo and Julie Fairchild.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Maturango Museum/ Student Anthropology Program or AOCDS. Org/donations. Services will be at a later date in Orange County.