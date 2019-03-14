Josephine Baldini passed on Monday, Marcy 4th, at the age of 92. She was born in Hilt, California, and lived in Mount Shasta for her entire life. Her mother and father came from Italy and were early settlers in Mount Shasta, opening a boarding house, dance hall, restaurant, and tavern.

Josephine owned and operated the Piemont Restaurant for 30 years, when the building was still painted pretty pink and the town was flourishing. She was well-loved in our little community!

She is now reunited with her husband John ad her son Dennis. She will be missed. Her family wishes to thank Mt. Shasta Hospice and Madrone Hospice of Yreka. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Madrone Hospice in Yreka.