In glorious pre-spring fashion, several wildflower varietals have begun their bloom. Yellow throats, phacelia and blue dicks are just a few of those already sprung, and a fraction of those to come.

A month away from full bloom, several organizations are gearing up for wildflower-related activities.

Janet Westbrook, naturalist and botanist, invites all to her fabulous wildflower field trips. Her first round of trips, one each on March 23 and 30, will entail full days of trekking and sight-seeing. Westbrook will host a round of half-day field trips on April 6 and 7. Yet undetermined, the locations will be chosen with respect to the lusciousness of the blooms.

The first trips on March 23 and 30 will have a fee, while the second trips on April 6 and 7 will be free. For more information, visit maturango.org.

Also quickly approaching is the Maturango Museum’s Wildflower Exhibit. April 5-7. Visitors will see an awesome array of the local area’s wildflower endowment. Visitors past know to expect hundreds of varieties in a comely arrangement from a helpful group comprised of the wildflower collectors and other volunteers.

Guest speaker Nick Jensen will deliver his presentation, “A Botanist Comes Full Circle: From Studying to Defending California’s Tejon Ranch, California’s Largest Private Landholding” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

And if one is feeling participatory, they may join other locals in contributing to the “Landscapes and Wildflowers of the Upper Mojave” exhibit. The HSUMD welcomes all contributions to this local-photography showcase, which will run the full month of April. Photos for display should be brought to the Historic USO building at 230 W Ridgecrest Blvd by March 29. For more information contact Carol Porter at 760-793-2505.