This month’s meeting of the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert will take place on Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., and will feature a special showing of the Maturango Museum’s popular DVD, “Somewhere on the Edge of Nowhere.”

Mark Pahuta, videographer, and Liz Babcock, producer, will introduce the entertaining 65-minute production. In it, 17 members of our community will tell the story of our valley’s history, as they witnessed it.

The “Somewhere” project began in 2004, when Babcock obtained a California Stories Initiative grant from the California Council for the Humanities, an independent nonprofit organization and an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (www.calhum.org).

A superb, creative volunteer team including: Pahuta as videographer, Cliff Lawson as scriptwriter, Donna McCrohan Rosenthal and Tom Chapman as humanities experts, Deanna Ripley-Lotee as narrator and Becky Sorge as transcriber of the oral-history interviews collected during the research phase, made this project a collaborative success.

“I’m proud of the way the DVD turned out,” said Babcock. “As far as I know, it’s the only video production that gives an overview of the entire history of our valley — Inyokern, Ridgecrest and China Lake.”

From the original focus on “Early Timers,” the project evolved to include a greater diversity of subjects in terms of age, ethnicity, background and length of time in the valley. The video begins the viewer’s trip through local history with the first Shoshonean people, progressing through the aqueduct-building, homesteading and mining eras. Also featured in this video are glimpses of life in the Indian Wells Valley of today.

One of Babcock’s favorite parts of this production showcases Pahuta’s artistry through a lyrical stop-motion view of 24 hours of our desert and sky.

Pahuta, who retired in 2018 after working many years in Video Projects for NAWCWD, also produced the “Sand Canyon Station” video for the HSUMD, as well as “And the Big Kids Like It, Too: The Story of the Sage Brush Short-Line Rail Road” and, of course, many videos for China Lake including the popular “Pictures of Us” historical series.

Author of “Magnificent Mavericks,” a history of the Navy at China Lake from 1948 to 1958, and numerous other HSUMD publications, Babcock has resided in the valley since 1960, and has served as History Curator at the Maturango Museum for many years. She is currently the editor of the monthly HSUMD newsletter.

Pahuta and Babcock will answer questions from the audience following the presentation, and the Gift Shop will be open before and after the event, offering the books and DVDs mentioned above for purchase.

For more information about this free public meeting, please call: 760-375-8456. The Society of the Upper Mojave Desert meets on the third Tuesdays of most months.