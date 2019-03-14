Ridgecrest Republican Women (and men as Associate Members) will hold the next luncheon on Friday, March 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the banquet room of Casey’s Steak and BBQ, 1337 N China Lake Blvd. The cost is $18 for members and $20 for non-members. The luncheon is open to the public. Please RSVP by Wednesday, March 20, to President Monique Vanzee at 760-608-9284 and leave a message.

Guest speaker will be Tara Packer, leader and visionary of The Lighthouse, a non-profit Christian Center for Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley, at 111 Balsam St., open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days except Sunday. In the true center of the city, it is intended to help those in need of direction for their lives, first with prayer then action, for “a hand up rather than a hand out”.

The value of such non-profits enables local control, supporting local government agencies, but funded by donations rather than taxes, as a way for those who have been blessed by achieving some level of The American Dream, to give back to their community while helping meet needs in the community that are best understood locally.