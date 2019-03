73 year old Yreka resident, Selma Tremblay, passed away on February 23, 2019 at her home after a brief illness. She was a 60 year resident of Siskiyou County, and leaves behind a daughter, Tanya Krone of Utah; and a brother, Putnam Trembly of Fairfield. No services are to be held. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com