The ‘Gameday’ simulcast from In the Zone Ministries will be presented at Yreka Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, March 30, starting at 9 a.m.

This free event is full of amazing speakers, including Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty, Dr. Tony Evans and Bob and Pam Tebow to name a few. This simulcast focuses on men and the challenges they encounter every day, as well as the encouragement to grow in character and competency. It is time to be real with one another and hear the truth; spoken without the fluff.

Men, please consider attending, come with friends of the church, and invite other men in your life who might need some encouragement. YNAZ is located at 415 Evergreen Lane, Yreka.