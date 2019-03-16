A request to Sacramento

It is time to bring reality into the focus of our IWVWA. This group is currently operating under their interpretation of California’s SGMA with the mandated, January 20, 2020, submission-timeline for a plan to correct our Valley’s so-called “aquifer in danger” problem. We are told that missing this deadline will automatically bring California into taking over our IWV water. Many would consider that blackmail, which is illegal!

First, our aquifer is in no danger from any drought. The water-shortage danger we face is caused by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s diverting “our natural-flowing water which should refill our aquifer” into their two aqueducts miles to the north of us. LADWP is diverting hundreds of thousands of acre feet annually and transferring same to the Los Angeles area. Thus, we do not fall under the “general” SGMA assumption that our solution is the same as the rest of any California “endangered” aquifer because of drought.

Second, as a result of the current rainfall and snow accumulation in our Western States this year water has increased head-water accumulation far above normal levels and certainly above any drought condition. Thus, since our aquifer will receive much refill this 2018-2019 period (despite L.A.’s “taking”) we ask our IWVWA to contact the appropriate department(s) and/or political offices who are responsible for SGMA and strongly request that the January 20, 2020, deadline for submission of a plan by IWVGA be lifted and done so immediately with no reinstatement of mandatory-deadline filing date applying to our area at this time.

After all, the 2019-2020 rainfall and snow accumulation on our Sierra Nevada Mountain range could be as much or even more then we are experiencing during our current 2018-2019 period. This is an extremely appropriate request since our own Valley’s water-shortage problem is NOT a result of any so-call drought, over-pumping by any well-owner in this valley or lack of rainfall and snowfall during our winter season, but is caused by the “taking” of what should be our aquifer refill waters by the L.A. Department of Water and Power.

Attention, all using water in our Valley … please let our IWVWA understand we demand this request be forwarded to Sacramento! We might add that we also request this group work with us in solving this problem instead of bringing in outsiders to tell us to BUY OUR OWN WATER instead actually pursuing the real and permanent solution to any water shortage.

– Lorry Wagner, representing The Private Property Well Owners and Friends of Indian Wells Valley

In response to Tom Dunn’s letter

Over the years, without exception, I have found Tom Dunn’s letters highly incredulous! Recently, he really out did himself in stating he plans to “just sit back and be quiet.” Wow! Christmas in March! I sure hope we can rely on that! Unfortunately he takes his lead from Trump.

– Jim Fallgatter, Ridgecrest

A small act of kindness can go a long way

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter is in regards to small kindnesses and the effect they can have on the recipient that the giver may not even realize.

I was recovering from a stroke and having vision problems when I decided to go shopping at Walmart. During that shopping trip, I was the recipient of a small act of kindness.

While at Walmart, I went into the Subway to get a drink of water. I was standing with the full cup of water when a woman (who was pre-occupied with her cell phone) rushed by and bumped into me knocking the cup of out of my hand spilling water all over the floor. The woman glanced back but did not stop to help. I struggled to catch my balance and to see where the cup landed.

A Subway worker and customer with his young daughter noticed. They quickly came to my aid by helping me to a table. The Subway worker brought me another glass of water. I drank the water and gratefully thanked those who had helped me.

While still seated at the table, I chatted with the man and his daughter. The father kindly offered to buy me lunch. I had already eaten before coming to Walmart and politely turned down the generous offer.

Although I could not see clearly, I notice that the young daughter was a beautiful girl who resembled Sophia Loren and I told her so. It turned out that this compliment had great personal meaning to the young girl.

This heartwarming act of kindness had a big effect on me. It’s nice to know that there are still kind people in this world.

Thank you to the three good samaritans for helping me.

– Resident of Trona, CA

Thank you, Ridgecrest!

On March 9-10, the Hi Desert Quilt Guild (HDQG) once again had its biennial quilt show at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds. Thank you Ridgecrest community for continuing to support our guild and our craft, as once again evidenced by the large attendance at the show. HDQG sends a special thank you to the following businesses and homeowners who generously allowed us to put signs advertising the show on their properties: The Barn Chevron Station, Indian Wells Drive Thru Dairy, Maturango Museum, Cordell Construction, True Value Hardware, Quilt N Home Quilt Shop, Walmart, Char and Bruce Bartels, Charlie and Bill Wight, and “Bunco Babes” Barbara Sorges, Claire Goodell, Jacque Logston, Linda Rolfs, Marsha Chun, and Esther Carrasco.

HDQG meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army facility on Downs Street. Visitors are encouraged and always welcome.

Sincerely,

– The Hi Desert Quilt Guild