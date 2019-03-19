The Cerro Coso baseball team, despite a late spark, fell to the Taft Cougars 15-9 Saturday afternoon at the Dawg Yard.

The Coyotes’ most productive inning was the eighth, as it tallied six runs on seven hits, answering Taft’s four-run performance in the top half of the frame. However, Taft added three more insurance runs in the top of the ninth, all but sealing the sweep.

Jake Pearson’s double lit the scoreboard first in the first inning, sending Buster Hardman home. Four more Cougars made round trips in the second inning: Keegan Vialpando, Jade Smoot, Javier Ramirez (with an RBI single) and Hardman (with a two-run double).

Ben Stoner and Ezekiel Gutierrez both scored on infield errors to put the Coyotes on the board in the second, and Kevin Verduzco’s fourth-inning grounder scored Gutierrez to bring Coso closer.

However, the middle innings belonged to Taft, as it scored two in the fifth inning (Andres Rolon doubled in Ramirez, and Pearson doubled home Rolon); and Smoot’s flyout to right field in the sixth sent Zach Jones scrambling home. Meanwhile, the Coyotes’ bats were silenced, as they brought up no more than four batters to the plate in a given inning from the fourth to the seventh.

Tyson Banks started the game for Cerro Coso, throwing 2 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, five earned runs and striking out four. Justin Culligan (2 1/3 innings, four hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts), Eric Estrada (an inning, one hit, one earned run), Osvaldo Bernabe (an inning, one hit), Diego Delagado (one inning, one hit, four earned runs, two strikeouts), and Chris Sherrick (one inning, two hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts) each pitched in relief.

Meanwhile, it was a special homecoming for Taft’s starting pitcher, Michael Barker, who threw seven innings, allowed one earned run on five hits, and struck out six. Barker, a Ridgecrest native, played high-school baseball at Immanuel Christian School. Brady Wilson, Kaidin Conrad, Ryan Meng, Luis Deleon, and Cedric Corrales combined to wrap up the game’s final two innings.

The Coyotes (13-9 overall, 1-5 Mojave River League) will next host College of the Sequoias (11-9-1, 5-1) today at 2 p.m. at the Dawg Yard.