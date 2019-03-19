When the Ridgecrest City Council meets this Wednesday, on the agenda is a string of construction-related items.

Council will be asked to approve a change order for $28,221.60 with the Griffith Company for quantities adjustments and extra work on the reconstruction of the Senior Center parking lot.

According to a staff report, the original contract amount with Griffith was $172,598. With the change order added in, this equates to a net increase in contract amount of 12.35 percent. The adjusted contract amount is $200,819.60.

The report further states that the original budget amount including a 4 percent contingency was $179,501.92. The total change in the project budget is $21,317.68. This equates to a net increase in the overall project budget of 11.88 percent. Council is being asked to authorize a project budget increase of $21,317.68 to the purchase order from Tax Allocation Bond funds.

Council will also be asked to award a construction contract to PVC Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc., to construct all-way stop intersection improvements to South Downs Street at the Bowman Road intersection. The total projected project cost is $145,255.40. Funding (from the federal portion of the Highway Safety Improvement Program for construction and construction engineering) is $135,200. This is an HSIP project.

This leaves an additional $10,055.40 in city funding needed. This would include $3,948 for the balance of the contract amount and $6,107.40 for the 5 percent contingency. According to the staff report, staff recommends that the additional city funding amount comes from Measure V funds street allocation portion.

Council will also be asked to award a construction contract to PVC Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc. for crosswalk improvements. This is also an HSIP project. The contract would be for $172,864. HSIP funding is $195,500. The total projected project cost is $206,507.20; additional city-funded needed totals $11,007.20. Staff is recommending Council approve the extra funding from the Measure V street funds.

Also on the agenda is an item asking Council to summarily vacate a portion of the south half-width of East Bataan Avenue between Sunland and Gemstone streets.

The action is being requested by Metcalf Construction LLC, which is the developer of a 192-unit project known as Son Land Apartments on the south side of East Bataan Avenue between Sunland and Gemstone streets.

State law authorizes a city to summarily vacate an “excess right-of-way of a street or highway not required for street or highway purposes,” according to the staff report.

This item would have no fiscal impact on the city budget if approved.

Also on the agenda is an item asking Council to authorize forms for the electric bus infrastructure project for the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program. The Ridgecrest Transit Program has been allocated $58,400 for fiscal year 2018-2019, according to a staff report. Council is being asked to use these funds to purchase and install electric bus charging infrastructure, specifically two or more Level 3 electric vehicle charging stations.

Council will also be asked to provide guidance to Councilman Loren Scott Hayman, who is the city’s representative on the board of the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority. This is a routine and recurring agenda item. The next Groundwater Authority meeting will be on Thursday.

On the consent calendar is an item asking Council to present a proclamation for the John S. Ward Respect for Law Dinner honoring members of the Ridgecrest Police Department, China Lake Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m., March 29 at Triple T’s Tavern.

Council will also honor Anna Ball upon her retirement from working for the city and the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Council will also make a youth achievement presentation to Alysha Owen.

The closed session is scheduled for 5:00 p.m., in the council chambers conference room. It will cover one case of anticipated litigation.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m., at City Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest. It will also be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 6 and streamed online at www.ridgecrest-ca.gov/city-media/rc6-live.