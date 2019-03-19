Law enforcement, school officials will be speaking

The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced the speaker's lineup for the ninth annual State of the City Luncheon to be held at OT Cookhouse and Saloon on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at noon. As is tradition, this luncheon is presented in cooperation with the Taft Kiwanis Club, who will relinquish their podium to the Chamber for this presentation.

The State of the City Luncheon is designed to present current information about the City from leaders who are representing various institutions, special districts, or groups in our community. Each year there is a theme, and this year is no different. The Chamber is focusing on the subject of safety and has invited the Superintendents of our three school districts—Taft City School District (Dr. Julie Graves), Taft Union High School District (Dr. Blanca Cavazos), and West Kern Community College District--Taft College (Dr. Deb Daniels). We shall also hear from the Chief of Police for the City of Taft, Damon McMinn, who will speak on safety for the citizens of Taft. Opening remarks will be offered by the Mayor of the City of Taft, Dave Noerr.

“The State of the City Luncheon has become a staple on the calendar for the Taft Chamber of Commerce, stated Dr. Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Chamber. “People look forward to hearing from people whose names they may have heard but who may be unknown within the context of city leadership. All of our guest speakers carry tremendous responsibility for the well-being of certain segments of our community.”

“The Chamber is proud to host this event showcasing these outstanding leaders from our community, and we thank OT Cookhouse and Saloon and Taft Kiwanis for their welcoming assistance in this endeavor,” stated Orrin.

The State of the City Luncheon will be held on Thursday, April 4, at OT Cookhouse. Doors open and serving begins at 11:30 a.m. All are invited. Tickets are $15 per person, and checks may be made out to Taft Chamber of Commerce. Please call the Chamber at 661 765-2165 for reservations.