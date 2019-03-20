Longtime Yreka resident Joan Sylvia (Ledbetter) Pies passed away peacefully in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on February 12, 2019 at age 90. Joan was born to Melissa and Adrian Ledbetter on October 12, 1928 in Kankakee, Illinois where her parents operated a nursing home during the 1930s. She had wonderful memories of her parents’ generosity to unemployed victims of the depression, and of her early life with Pat and her inseparable little dog, PeeWee.

Her father, a WWI veteran, was a skilled carpenter as well as musician, and took Joan on great trips to the big city of Chicago for hot dogs and exploration. Flying lessons during the early stages of WWII were especially exciting for young Joan, until the day that her mother learned what “flying solo” entailed and the fun abruptly ended.

Joan went west to college at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she soon met Dick Pies at a fraternity dance. As she was fond of saying, “It was love at first sight.” They married in 1947 and traveled extensively around the country during Dick’s varied career, from Minnesota to Florida and eventually to the Los Angeles area.

Linda, Bobby, Mary and Rick were born in various states during the travels. When Joan met new friends in her later years, she loved to see their disbelief when finding that she had been happily married to the same man for so many decades.

In 1962, Joan and Dick moved the family northward to a new adventure, where they assumed operation of the Marble Mountain Ranch Resort in Quartz Valley. Life changed to a rural mode in northern California with the responsibilities of a new business and a new tempo of life in the country. When Dick retired from the sheriff’s office and county work, they moved into Yreka and became fixtures in their newly adopted home. Joan and Dick were stalwart members of the Yreka Lions Club, the senior center and the Catholic church for decades. She loved to paint with oils, vacationed on many cruises with Dick, and was a reliable customer at every yard sale in town on the weekends. Treasures were carefully stored in the attic, where a small army of stuffed animals accumulated every year until they were redistributed at Christmas to happy children in area hospitals. Fishing and vacationing in Canada were annual outings, where Joan definitely enjoyed the scenery more than the countless fish dinners.

Following Dick’s passing in 2001, Joan moved to Idaho to be near her daughter Linda, and lived in Spokane, Sandpoint, and eventually in Post Falls. She had a passion for shopping and telling happy stories of her life until the end, greatly enjoying the busy birds feeding outside her window. Joan always finished a happy tale by stating, “We had so much fun!”

Here’s to Joan, who almost never had a bad day, and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of her life’s journey.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her daughter Bobby Jo and grandson Allen. She is survived by her remaining three children: Linda McFaddan of Naples, Idaho; Mary Locke of Sacramento, California; Rick Pies of Rohnert Park, California and five grandchildren: Kim, Tanya, Keith, Brian, and Becky, as well as great grandchild Francesca.

A graveside interment will be held in Yreka this spring, on a suitably pleasant day when the birds are singing.