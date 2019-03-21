I am thankful I went to meet Senate candidate Brian Dahle at the meeting at Poor George’s on March 2 in Yreka. Meeting someone face to face and getting to ask my personal questions is quite different than reading someone else’s opinions. I am completely impressed with Brian and what he has done in the Assembly and could do as our state Senator.

Brian explained that he as been in the 80 member Assembly for the past six years. He has worked diligently to build relationships with other members, which has proven successful in passing legislation which has been important to our County. A major reason he is running for senate is to start building similar relationships in the senate so others will understand the unique issues of Brian’s district. To pass legislation requires support from both the House and the Senate.

To build these relationships, Brian has invited fellow legislators to our district at Brian’s expense. Brian agrees he will visit their district also at Brian’s expense. It has been very effective to be able to demonstrate to legislators some of the issues in our district, such as fire and timber management, and the impact of laws on those issues. For example, Brian was able to pass legislation to allow a private landowner to cut trees up to 30” with a one page form, where previously the limit was 22”.

Brian explained that he is the only farmer in the entire senate and assembly (120 representatives) and one of only two legislators who handles employee payroll, meaning Brian is a businessman and understands the issues facing small businesses. He brings a unique perspective to the State legislature by his personal business experiences, such as the impact of increasing minimum wage. Due to the cost, businesses are not able to hire as many first-time workers as they previously were able to. Brian explained that minimum wage was never intended to provide a living wage but is a place to start to obtain experience and job skills.

Contrary to ads I have seen opposing Brian’s views on immigration, he supports tougher borders and immigration and opposes free services to those who live in our state illegally. Brian also opposes the sanctuary state but supports avenues for immigrants to become citizens.

As a conservative Christian, I was pleased to learn that Brian and his family are Christians and regularly attend church in their small home town, Bieber. He brings those Christian values and work ethics to our legislature. He relates to “small town” California as well as small businesses and shares our concerns for the liberal changes in the school curriculum.

I encourage you to vote - most importantly - and ask you to vote for Brian Dahle for Senate.

Debbie Nilsson

Yreka