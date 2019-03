Ridgecrest Police Clerk Anna Ball was recognized upon her retirement after 18 ½ years of city employment. She was selected as Employee of the Year by RPD in 2010.

“Anna's list is quite long of what she did for us at the department. One of the ones not on the proclamation is putting up with us. She was pretty good at that,” RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin joked. “We are going to miss you.”