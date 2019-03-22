'Right now developing in Ridgecrest is deemed a nightmare,' says O'Neil

It was not on the agenda specifically, but discussion of the city’s development process dominated the early part of the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday.

Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Scott O’Neil launched the topic during public comment.

Referring frequently to a letter he also distributed to key city personnel prior to the meeting, O’Neil urged Council to make the development process easier on builders and developers. He specifically suggested the city develop a builder or developers’ guide.

O’Neil said that the IWVEDC and the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors have been holding meetings with developers and builders, some with city staff present. Staff later confirmed this.

“You need to know there are a lot of frustrations and hard feelings around,” O’Neil said about the development process and developers. “Some are so frustrated they have quit building, abandoned their projects, or expressed that they will never build inside the city.”

O’Neil added, “We need to make building the Ridgecrest of tomorrow a friendly experience. We cannot afford to drive away any of our developers. Right now, developing in Ridgecrest is deemed a nightmare.”

O’Neil blamed out-of-date processes unable to handle increasing demand, fees and permit costs “that often change midstream” and “outlandish requirements for off-site improvements” sometimes involving “seemingly arbitrary and inconsistent interpretations of codes and standards.”

In response to these issues, O’Neil asked the city to establish a board to help city staff prepare a guidebook laying out all the information developers and builders need to guide plans through the city and get their project approved.

O’Neil suggested as a minimum the guide would cover major planning and building processes, fees and permit structures, identify key players and superiors, identify all pertinent codes and standards, especially those “peculiar to the city,” as well how money paid to the city is managed and the contract resolution process. He also suggested the proposed guide identify all contracts or agents who are empowered to work for the city as well as their fees.

O’Neil further urged “immediate actions” to address “three critical issues:” the city’s need for a clear strategy regarding off-site improvements; simplified fees and permit structures consistent with other communities of the same size; and making sure city employees accurately interpret codes and standards open to alternative interpretations.

“They need to be biased toward accepting the work of state license professionals charged to meet these codes and standards,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil concluded by saying that, in his opinion, the city has much to lose by not addressing this problem now.

“Frustrations are already high and much of the cause is self-inflicted,” he said. “With outside developers and investors we don’t have many chances. I want all our developers to succeed. Developing in Ridgecrest does not have to be the nightmare it currently is. Let’s band together and fix the problem.”

Council, staff and members of the public seemed to be in general agreement with O’Neil’s suggestions.

Mayor Peggy Breeden said she essentially agrees with O’Neil.

City Manager Ron Strand said some of the issues have been or are being addressed.

“We did have significant problems with our building inspection, which we have addressed. We have put into place other processes dealing with larger projects,” he said.

Strand added that staff plans to come back to Council in May with the results of a recent cost allocation fee study. He said the city fees have not been updated since 1994.

“We are working on it, I am well aware of it,” Strand said of development problems. “We have had a few hiccups when it comes to off-site improvements. We are open to meeting with the builders, we have been meeting with the builders. This is a top priority.”

Vice Mayor Wallace Martin agreed strongly with O’Neil’s points. Martin, who received the letter prior to the meeting along with other council members, said, “I applaud the letter for being incredibly succinct and I applaud the concept of a guide.” Martin said he would like to see the guide done within a year.

“It’s not complicated,” Martin said later. “You address Scott’s 15 things and you give a time and you meet it. That’s it. To me it’s not rocket science.”

Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens suggested discussing the proposed guide at the economic development committee level before brining it back to council.

Pat Farris spoke up, suggesting the city consider hiring a consultant to help prepare the guide. She also thanked O’Neil for his vision. She added that the community has lost major projects because developers were discouraged by road blocks in the past.

Dave Matthews suggested the city look into getting its own building inspector.

Strand said that the building inspection issue is under control, but the city is having problems with its general plan and ordinances.

Norm Alexander, President of RAAR agreed that “we definitely need to have the guide and support that fully,” but said the city should not overlook short-term projects. He also advocated looking into a consultant.

No action was taken on the item, since it was brought up during the public comment portion of the meeting.