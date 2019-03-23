If you are in the mood for a short trip ending with a poisonously sweet concoction, you may be in luck. Master Mystery Productions’ new production of “Eat Cake” opens in Death Valley today.

The play is set in the legendary and atmospheric Amargosa Opera House, a fact of which auteur Daniel Stallings takes full advantage. Stallings, who wrote and directed this new production, said that he was inspired by Marta Beckett’s lavish murals, and in fact came up with the idea for the new production after the final performance of “Exit Prima Donna” in the same venue last year.

Stallings recommends people consider combining a trip to check out this year’s superbloom with traveling to see this latest production.

The play is set just before the beginning of the French Revolution, so this time the historic opera house will stand in for Versailles – which seems a perfectly decadent fit.

Stallings described the production as “a comedy, kind of a farce.” While set in an historic milieu, it is not entirely fact-based. Marie Antionette, however, does make an appearance in a minor role. Stallings said his latest is “a very high speed, high energy comedy,” which the actors deliver to perfection.

“They do such as great job with it I don’t even feel like I wrote it, I just feel like I am watching a great show,” he said.

The show features “everything from revolutionaries hiding under women’s skirts to poison champagne,” Stallings promises.

The play is set in 1789 just before the French revolution. It concerns the antics of the eccentric Marquis Mauvais. In a plot twist reminiscent of “My Fair Lady,” he takes Brigitte the Bawd in from the streets to transform her into an aristocrat. All of this has to do with fashion, by the way. It is apparently fashionable to take on a “philanthropy” project, so he does.

All does not go well, however. He must contend with his fiancée, a gossip, and a doomed countess – along with the fact that his new protégée has other plans including smuggling dangerous revolutionaries into the palace.

Farcical plot twists ensure, including a series of failed assassinations and “a madcap maze of motives and mistaken identity,” according to Stallings.

As always with Master Mystery Productions, there is a mystery to be solved and the audience will get its whack at doing so.

“Of course, a couple of bodies fall and the audience has to figure out whodunit,” Stallings explained with a laugh.

The show stars Jonathan Blair, Rebecca Witherell, Heather McGaha, Monica Lorenz, Devanne Fredette, Calvin Johnson, Nicole Johnson, and Tiffany Cheney. And as befitting the royal setting, the production will feature extravagant period costumes.

The show will also feature lots of wigs and makeup specially designed by Leslie Blake, who nailed the glamorous golden age of Hollywood for Master Mystery’s recent fabulous production of “What Happens at Sundown.”

Stallings said the show is not necessarily recommended for small children. He suggests audience members be at least teenagers and up.

“Eat Cake” performs all Saturdays – March 23, March 30, April 6, and April 13th at 2 p.m. at Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction. Tickets are $30 each general admission and $15 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets will be sold through the Amargosa Hotel Front Desk, and it is highly recommended tickets be purchased in advance. Call the Front Desk at 760-852-4441 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily or leave a message with your name and number to reserve your seats.

Patrons should reference “Eat Cake” and have their credit card ready; they can also process ticket purchases through receipt of a hard copy check. Tickets may be picked up at the Front Desk starting at noon on the day of the show. Tickets are non-refundable. Patrons may also email the Front Desk if there are difficulties reaching them and leave details such as name and phone number, and the front desk staff will call them back. That email is deathvalleyjunction.backstage@gmail.com. For further questions, contact mastermysteryproductions@hotmail.com or message Master Mystery Productions on Facebook.