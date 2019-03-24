hen we become parents, the priorities in our life change drastically, according to a press release from the church. We give our whole hearts in making sure our children get what they need and want, and to make them feel loved and valued. It is important that our kids know this, but it is equally important for them to know our value as their parents and as individuals.

Parents who want a night out can drop their children off at The Mount Shasta Church of the Nazarene on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free service so parents can have some time alone while their kids have an evening of wholesome entertainment.

The church will provide dinner, snacks, games and a movie (never above PG). All children must be fully potty trained, and parents will need to allow some extra time to fill out a few forms o their first visit.

One simple way to show them this is to occasionally take some time for yourself. Not only will this give you a time of rest, but it shows your children that your wellbeing is important, while also giving them an example to follow when they become parents themselves.

Proverbs 22:6, “Start your children off the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”

Mount Shasta Abundant Life Church of the Nazarene is located at 954 North Old Stage Road in Mount Shasta.