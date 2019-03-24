Contract crews will be felling, cutting and harvesting timber in the vicinity of Snowman's Hill along Highway 89 between Mt. Shasta and McCloud.

The Shasta-McCloud Management Unit will soon begin a hazardous fuels reduction effort along roads, power transmission lines and other recreational facilities as part of the Elk Stewardship Project. The majority of fuel reduction efforts will take place in the vicinity of Snowman’s Hill on Highway 89 beginning mid-March and are expected to be completed by mid-May 2019.

Contract crews will be felling, cutting and harvesting timber in the vicinity of Snowman’s Hill along Highway 89 between Mt. Shasta and McCloud. This project is designed to reduce surface and ladder fuels that can lead to high intensity fire, creating a defensible zone for fire suppression activities and safer conditions for firefighters. Other benefits of this project include:

Reduces hazardous fuels build-up: Dead wood, overcrowded, unhealthy trees and thick layers of pine needles can all contribute to catastrophic wildfires in the forest or adjacent to communities.

Prepares the land for new growth: Vegetative competition would be reduced allowing the remaining trees to grow faster. The trees left will be healthier since sunlight, water and nutrients become more available.

Creates diversity needed by wildlife: Project will provide diverse habitat for plants and animals.

Creates safer travel conditions along Highway 89: This project will remove vegetation growing close to Highway 89 and create better sight distances for motorists. It will also remove trees that shade the highway, providing more area open to the sun and thus reducing icy road conditions in the winter.

Travelers and the recreating public need to be aware of personnel, equipment and large trucks that may be working near or entering roadways, and exercise caution when travelling through the Snowman’s Hill area along Highway 89.

Direct questions or comments to the Shasta-McCloud Management Unit at (530) 964-2184. To learn more about the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/stnf/.