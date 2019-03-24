I love our city parks. As a property owner, if Measure V did not include replacement of the 100 year old City Park septic system with a first ever sewer line connection to the already old and fragile City of Mt. Shasta sewer system, I would have voted for it.

What is the cost differential between replacing the City Park septic system that has served for 100 years with a new septic system that could serve for the next 100 years compared to replacing current City Park septic system with a sewer line hook up to the city’s already old and fragile sewer system?

C. Jean Huguenard

Mount Shasta