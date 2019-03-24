My favorite word is grace. Second favorite? Compassion. That’s fantastic too, but let’s talk about grace.

Grace is often defined as undeserved love or unmerited favor. Interesting that the Old Testament word for grace is hesed. This was translated as mercy in the King James Bible. When the New International Version was being translated, those working on it considered how to translate hesed. They finally arrived at “steadfast love.” They were so joyous they stood and sang, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow ...”

Grace is so very important because it is God’s giving us the benefits of Jesus’ death on the cross and his resurrection. Sin separates us from god, but Jesus’ sacrifice paid the price for sin and God’s grace makes salvation ours. We are saved by grace through faith. In my book, “Views from the Pulpit,” I define faith as a trusting relationship. The receiving of God’s grace through faith results in eternal life with him in heaven.

So ... appreciate God’s grace, what he has done for you. Receive it through faith. And enjoy your relationship with God right now on a daily basis and look forward to what comes next – experiencing his grace forever!