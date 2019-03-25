Myrl Thomas Root, the oldest of five boys, was born to Samuel Jacob and Edith Woodward Root on September 19, 1937, in Coquille, Oregon.

Myrl attended Grenada Elementary School and Yreka High School where he enjoyed participating in sports, earning medals in high jump and in hurdles. Upon graduating from Yreka High School in 1955, he attended Shasta Junior College and then Chico State University as an Agriculture major.

Myrl joined the United States Army in 1960 and was placed in charge of the 543rd General Dispensary in South Korea.

After his discharge from the Army, he attended Prairie Bible College in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada, completing a four-year course in three years. It was at Prairie Bible College that Myrl met Judy Ann Holmes, who was to become his wife of more than fifty-two years. They married on September 17, 1966, in Rosemead, California; and to their union were born two sons and two daughters.

Feeling called of God to be a missionary/pastor in small, rural areas, Myrl ministered in communities in southeastern Colorado and northeastern Oregon – preaching, establishing Sunday schools, holding vacation Bible schools, and organizing youth camps for the existing churches. He also pastored small churches in Happy Camp, California; Klamath Falls, Oregon; Provolt, Oregon; and Dora, Oregon. To support his family, Myrl labored in lumber mills, at a brick yard, for Oregon Parks and Recreation, and as a custodian, to name only a few of his many work experiences.

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2009, Myrl retired from ministry and the work force and moved back to Klamath Falls. Seven years later, he and his wife moved onto a southwest Oregon ranch to be with his son, Steve, and family. He enjoyed being on a ranch again. While Myrl’s greatest passion was to share the Gospel with those he met, he also loved spending time with his family hunting, camping, fishing, and gardening.

In the early hours of the morning on March 19, 2019, from his home at the ranch, Myrl entered the presence of the Lord he loved. Preceding him in death are his parents, Samuel and Edith Root, and his brothers, Larry, Bob, and Mark Root.

Myrl is survived by his wife, Judy, his children and their spouses Jeff and Kim Root of Susanville, California; Roy and Suzanna Johnson of Sparks, Nevada; Steve and Cheri Root of Jacksonville, Oregon; Kristina Root of Beaverton, Oregon; seventeen grandchildren; and his first great-grandchild who will arrive in July.

Conger Morris Funeral Directors in Medford, Oregon, is handling the funeral arrangements and offers an online guest book: the family would appreciate words of condolence made there from anyone who cannot attend Myrl’s funeral. You can visit: www.congermorris.com/.

For those wishing to attend, a memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Grants Pass, Oregon, on March 28th at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at 2:00 p.m.