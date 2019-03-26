Ridgecrest Suzuki Strings, a group of over 40 violinists ages 4 through 17, will present its 29th annual “Music Around the World” concert Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 571 N. Norma.

The students, dressed in international costumes, will play over 50 memorized pieces representing 23 countries. The final portion of the program will be “A Tribute to America” featuring fiddle tunes, a medley of five military songs, and other patriotic pieces.

A reception after the concert will feature international snacks provided by all the families of the participants.

The Suzuki Strings will donate all the proceeds from the concert to the Desert Community Orchestra to support the Orchestra’s outstanding live orchestral music to our community.

Pre-sale tickets for “Music Around the World” are $7 for adults and $4 for children (18 and under) and are available at Red Rock Books. Tickets at the door will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information call Carol Sue McKenzie at 760 375-8791.