The Ridgecrest Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday approved a site plan review for Ridgecrest Self-Storage to begin a new construction phase. The approval was unanimous. Three Commissioners – Chairman Warren Cox, Vice Chairman Solomon Rajaratnam and Commissioner Bill Farris, Jr. – were in attendance. Commissioner Jessica DeHaan was absent. Commissioner Derrick Mackey was supposed to arrive late but the meeting was over before he got there.

The item was continued from a previous meeting. The approval took place after a discussion about exact language in the staff report and some whimsical observations from Daily Independent columnist Skip Gorman. Gorman's column can be seen in the DI on Saturdays as of next week.

Project details

The project location is an existing commercial site on North Inyo Street at the southwest corner of Inyokern Road and North Inyo Street. The main parcel is bounded on the west by North Kern Street, on the east by North Inyo Street and on the south by smaller M-1-zoned (light industrial) lots.

The site modification introduces a fourth construction phase to develop additional storage facilities at Ridgecrest Self-Storage. There were also three previous approvals for additions to the site.

The previous phase of the project included onsite and parking requirements. No additional conditions are being imposed by the city's public works department for the new phase.

The Phase IV project includes adding four single-story buildings to the existing development, including two RV storage buildings and two storage buildings. The project's footprint total would be nearly 40,000 square feet, 48,000 with pavement/walkways. The two single-story RV storage buildings would have 9,895 square feet each.

Building heights would be 16 feet and therefore in compliance with the building height requirement of not more than 60 feet, according to the staff report.

The project architect James Goodman was on hand at the meeting to take questions. In response to a question from Rajaratnam, Goodman attempted to clarify the building nomenclature and descriptions in the staff report on the item.

Rajaratnam also noted that three different addresses are listed for the project – two on North Inyo Street and one on West Inyokern Road. A project representative spoke up, saying that one address on Inyo Street appeared to be the property owner's address and the other the property description address.

This parcel has two portions that are not contiguous and are separated by an easement or dedication, according to the staff report. This is apparently the explanation for the other address.

Rajaratnam suggested clarifying the address in the resolution.

City Engineer Loren Culp recommended there be a condition imposed for a continuation of on-site detention.

Gorman: 'It's the last vestige of the drive-in movie'

Gorman also spoke up during public comment.

In an amusing interlude, Gorman waxed philosophical about the project site in question, which he said is north of his “modest welding shop.”

He said that he periodically steps out the back door of his shop to “smack golfballs into the empty field.”

“I won't be doing that much anymore,” he added with a laugh. “But I do pay attention to that field. It's the last vestige of the drive-in movie,” he said – referring to the iconic Crest Drive-in movie theater.

“And this should come up as they're stripped off the fascia of the old Victory Market. See how as we roll through a cosmic vortex things come back.”

Gorman also noted that “there is a beautiful . . . chainlink fence. It's a glorious fence. Donald Trump would look at that and drool in a Pavlovian fashion.” He expressed concern over whether the fence will stay or be removed.

No other members of the public spoke.

Four other items on the Planning Commission agenda were continued to a later meeting.