The city’s park and recreational facilities assessment district ballots are out and due back before or during the public hearing on April 17. Votes will be counted at the meeting, with consultant Willdan doing the honors. The public is invited to watch the actual vote count, although there may be a barrier of some sort to maintain order, according to City Manager Ron Strand.

Strand told the Daily Independent on Wednesday that 12,502 ballots were mailed out earlier this month and close to 3,300 ballot envelopes have been collected by the city.

According to the information contained with the ballot, the public hearing is set for Wednesday April 17 at 6 p.m., at Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave. The start time is actually for the regular city council meeting scheduled on that date, according to Strand.

The council meeting will kick off at 6 p.m., as usual, with the public hearing including public comment taking place at some point after that. People are free to hand in their ballots throughout the meeting but must do so prior to the close of the public testimony portion of the hearing. Any interested person is permitted to give written or oral testimony during the public comment portion of the public hearing.

At the close of the public hearing, the city clerk or designee (Willdan, according to Strand) will open and tabulate the assessment ballots returned. Ballots will be weighted according to proportional amounts of the assessment of each affected property.

If a majority protest exists – if the majority of votes are no – the assessment will not be imposed. If the majority protest does not exist – the majority of votes are yes – council may adopt the resolutions necessary to establish the district.

If, for some reason, the ballots cannot be tabulated at the meeting, the results will be announced at the next meeting.

Strand emphasized that the only ballots counted will be the ones returned to the city. In other words, not voting does not count as a yes or no vote.

Voters are asked to return ballots in the envelope provided or another sealed envelope with “Assessment Ballot – Do Not Open” written on it.

According to the ballot, voters can also change their minds up to the last minute. A previously-submitted ballot can be withdrawn at any time prior to the close of the public hearing by request to city Clerk Ricca Charlon, as long as the request is made by the person who signed the submitted ballot. An assessment ballot can be changed at any time before the end of the public hearing by requesting the withdrawal of the previous ballot and requesting a replacement ballot. Again, only the person who signed the ballot can make this request and the replacement ballot must be received by Charlon before the voting deadline.

Completed ballots can be personally delivered to City Clerk Ricca Charlon’s office at 100 W. California Ave., or mailed in time for the meeting to:

City of Ridgecrest

Attn: City Clerk

100 W. California Avenue

Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Property owners are asked to vote “yes” in favor of the proposed maximum assessment for their identified parcel including the annual inflation adjustment to the maximum assessment rate proposed for the district or “no” – opposed to the proposed maximum assessment for their parcel including the same annual inflation adjustment.

The ballot requests voters to mark their selection with an X, sign and date the ballot and return it to Charlon prior to or at the hearing April 17. Anyone who wrongly marks, defaces or tears the ballot can request a replacement ballot from Charlon. All ballots must be received no later than the close of the public testimony portion of the public hearing.

In answer to multiple questions from the public, Strand said that any sort of mark that indicates the choice selected will be counted as long as it is clear.

“You can draw a smiley face if you want,” he said.

According to the ballot, the district is intended to “fund capital improvement projects that provide a special benefit to those parcels.” An informational insert included with the ballot elaborates that the district would be used to fund capital improvement projects to enhance and maintain the local network of sports complexes, parks and recreational facilities. It adds that if the assessment is approved, “the first priorities of the park assessment would be to reopen Pinney Pool and make additional renovations to the Senior Center.”

Other proposed projects could include renovating ballfields and adding new ones, getting new playground equipment, resurfacing basketball and tennis courts, installing LED lighting at ballfields and adding protective and sun structures in recreational areas. According to information from the city it would take approximately 26 years to get through the city’s proposed project list – which totals some $16.8 million in improvements as of right now.

The same insert states that public hearings, financial audits and yearly reports would be required to oversee funds expenditures and funds would only be used for parks and recreational facilities. It also states that the city’s Quality of Life Committee would hold a series of public meetings to review proposed projects and expenditures prior to council action.

If the vote passes, each parcel will have a calculated equivalent benefit unit or EBU and will be charged an assessment rate for the upcoming fiscal year 2019-2020 based on its calculated percentage of the EBU. The maximum EBU for the upcoming fiscal year is $49 per residential unit or commercial half-acre. According to Strand, votes will be weighted in proportion to the assessment. In other words, a $49 assessment vote will count higher than one for $24.50.

The annual assessment would be collected as part of the property owner’s county property tax bill.

The initial maximum assessment rate includes an adjustment for inflation allowing the rate to be increased by 3.5 percent annually. According to the ballot, “in no case shall the assessments exceed the allowable adjusted maximum assessment rate without the approval of the property owners.”

There is no sunset clause on the assessment. According to information included with the ballot, a sunset clause would make it difficult for the city to secure a 30-year revenue bond to fund Pinney Pool renovations and reopening – which the city says it wants to do within the next year.

The total assessment amount proposed for the district for fiscal year 2019-2020 is $616,431.73. This is also the total amount balloted.

Property owners should receive one ballot per property.

Strand encouraged anyone who thinks they may have been overlooked to speak up.

“If you own a property and you haven’t received a ballot, please give us a call,” Strand said. He can be reached at 760-499-5001.