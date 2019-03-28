Frontier Communications, which services the Indian Wells Valley and the High Desert, released a statement regarding Saturday’s outage that affected landline phone and internet service that began around noon.

“Frontier technicians located damage to a fiber-optic cable near Helendale, CA, as the cause of the internet and telephone service disruption. All services were restored Sunday [March 24] at 4:40 pm,” the statement said.

In addition to the Indian Wells Valley, the disruption went as south as to the Victor Valley (Adelanto, Phelan, Helendale, and Victorville), as west as Lake Isabella, and even as north as Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes.

The disruption affected not only customers, but also 911 service. In many cases, local 911 calls were forwarded to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Troubleshooting and the assessment process for isolating damage to fiber takes time. In this case, the long-distance and semi-frozen terrain further delayed repairs and restoration,” the statement read. “We thank our customers and the communities we serve for their patience as we work to identify and repair damage.”

The cause of the cable damage is under investigation.

AT&T officials also verified that a fiber-optic cable damage was the cause of its cellular service outage in the Indian Wells Valley, the Bakersfield Californian reported. In a series of press releases, service was fully restored by 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.