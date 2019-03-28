Free Income Tax Preparation for Indian Wells Valley Seniors and low-income taxpayers is still available through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), Programs, in collaboration with AARP for Tax Year 2018. This year, the program is working at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Senior Services Office at 417 W Drummond Ave., Ridgecrest.

Our working days are by appointment on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call and let us know that you need an appointment for Tax Year 2018. Call 760-446-9199 and leave a message. One of the associates will call you back and arrange an appointment.

Deadline to get your return finished will be April 17, but you need an appointment 4-5 days ahead of time to be sure you meet the deadline.

The Tax-Aide phone number is 760-446-9199. Call and leave a message.